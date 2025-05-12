Pakistan’s mango exports to start on may 25, targeting $90 million revenue

Pakistan is set to begin its mango exports for the 2025 season on May 25, as confirmed by the Ministry of Commerce. The start date is in line with the Export Policy Order, with detailed discussions among stakeholders determining the timing and export conditions.

Pakistan, the world’s fourth-largest exporter and sixth-largest producer of mangoes, produces approximately 1.88 million metric tons of mangoes each year. Of this total, around 6-7%, or 0.13 to 0.16 million tons, are exported to nearly 79 countries globally. The country’s mango exports have become a key contributor to its agricultural economy, and demand for Pakistani mangoes continues to rise internationally.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries remain the largest market for Pakistani mangoes, with around 75% of exports directed to this region. The UAE, Afghanistan, and Iran are the largest recipients of Pakistani mangoes within the GCC. Afghanistan plays a significant role as a transit hub, facilitating the export of mangoes to Central Asia, where demand for the fruit is also growing. In addition to the GCC, countries like the UK and the USA are important importers of Pakistani mangoes, contributing to the global demand for the fruit.

Last year, Pakistan earned over $90 million in foreign exchange from mango exports, and the same revenue target is set for this season. The UAE alone accounts for a large share of the exports, followed by Iran and Afghanistan. The mango export industry has not only helped sustain the livelihoods of millions of farmers but has also bolstered Pakistan’s agricultural economy.

Pakistan’s mangoes are highly valued for their unique taste, texture, and aroma. The varieties like Chaunsa, Sindhri, and Anwar Ratol are particularly popular in international markets, especially in the Middle East. As the global demand for high-quality mangoes continues to rise, Pakistan is expected to remain a leading supplier, providing a substantial economic boost to the country’s agricultural sector.