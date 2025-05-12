Pakistan and India discuss ceasefire agreement as US encourages dialogue

In a significant step toward peace, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from Pakistan and India held a crucial hotline discussion on Monday. This communication followed the ceasefire agreement announced just days earlier after intense fighting between the two nations. Pakistan’s DGMO, Maj Gen Kashif Abdullah, and Indian DGMO, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, focused on the next steps to ease tensions in the region.

The two military leaders are expected to have an in-depth conversation about the ceasefire modalities agreed upon with the mediation of US President Donald Trump. This development marks a positive shift after several days of violent clashes that had many fearing a full-scale war between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

In a related diplomatic effort, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced strong support for direct talks between Pakistan and India. In conversations with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Rubio emphasized the importance of maintaining the ceasefire and ensuring that communication channels between both countries remain open. The US continues to encourage efforts toward lasting peace and stability in South Asia.

The ceasefire was brokered after intense fighting erupted, marking the worst clashes in nearly three decades between the two nations. Following the announcement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry reassured that it was committed to upholding the ceasefire, calling for responsible handling of the situation and the resolution of any issues through proper communication channels.

Pakistan’s military forces have been praised for their decisive actions during the recent conflict. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, confirmed the successful completion of “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos,” a military operation in response to Indian strikes. Pakistan targeted key Indian military sites, including the neutralization of the S-400 defense system, while downing 84 Indian drones. The ISPR DG vowed that Pakistan’s response would always be retributive whenever its sovereignty is threatened.

As both nations take steps toward peace, the international community remains hopeful that this ceasefire could pave the way for a more stable and cooperative future between Pakistan and India.