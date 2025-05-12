Behroze Sabzwari praises Armed Forces for strong response to India

Veteran Pakistani actor Behroze Sabzwari has lauded the Pakistan Armed Forces for their strong response to India’s unprovoked aggression following the recent Pahalgam incident.

Speaking to ARY News, Behroze Sabzwari expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for Pakistan’s success and said the military had delivered a powerful message to the world.

“Our armed forces have shown that Pakistan should not be taken lightly,” Sabzwari stated, emphasising the country’s resilience and preparedness.

He further said that Israel was supporting India in its actions against Pakistan but said that the armed forces’ retaliation had conveyed a decisive message to both.

Commending the military’s efforts, Behroze Sabzwari said the nation stands proud of its defenders and called the current moment a crucial opportunity to pursue a resolution to the long-standing Kashmir dispute.

Earlier, Pakistan’s military targeted vital locations in India, including airbases in Gujarat, Adampur and Jalandhar, as well as a BrahMos missile storage site in Beas.

The Operation Bunyan-un-Marsous was formulated as a suitable reply to Indian missile and drone attacks earlier in the week.

According to the security sources, Pakistan’s military remains on high alert, actively engaging multiple targets across India.

A special session with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is also planned to discuss the economic impact of the ongoing conflict.