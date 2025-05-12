Daily Times

Your right to know Tuesday, May 13, 2025


Kentucky Derby-winning jockey banned for use of crop

agenices

The jockey who won the Kentucky Derby has been fined and suspended for using the riding crop too much during the race. Jockey Junior Alvarado struck Sovereignty, the three-year-old colt that won the crown, eight times during the race, officials say. Regulations say a rider may strike a horse a maximum of six times with a crop. Alvarado was fined $62,000 (£46,600) and suspended for two upcoming racing days at Churchill Downs by the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority. The fine is usually 10% of the jockey’s winnings, which was $31,000 from his $310,000 prize – but because it was his second offence the fine was doubled, per the rules. Sovereignty beat favourite Journalism to win the 151st Kentucky Derby on 3 May. It was Alvarado’s first Derby crown, and the first for Sovereignty’s owner, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The horse was trained by veteran William Mott.

Submit a Comment