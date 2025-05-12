Hamburg pitch invasion hospitalises 25 fans

Twenty-five fans were hospitalised, including one with life-threatening injuries, after a pitch invasion at Hamburg’s Volksparkstadion on Saturday. Thousands rushed the field at the full-time whistle as Hamburg secured promotion to the Bundesliga with a 6-1 victory over Ulm, but celebrations were cut short for many who were hurt during the pitch invasion.

According to a statement from the Hamburg fire department, a total of 44 people received medical treatment, 19 of those were serious injuries, five were minor and one has been categorised as life-threatening.

“After the final whistle, football fans stormed the stadium, resulting in injuries to several fans,” the statement said. “The Hamburg Fire Department launched a major emergency medical response to support the emergency services on site.” The statement added that around 65 emergency personnel had to be deployed from both the Hamburg rescue service and fire brigade because of the incident. Victory for Hamburg earned them promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time since suffering relegation in 2017-18. Should they match or better Cologne’s result on the final day next Sunday, they will also be crowned champions.