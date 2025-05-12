Newcastle beat 10-man Chelsea to close in on Champions League

Newcastle United moved within touching distance of Champions League football next season with a crucial victory against 10-man Chelsea at St James’ Park.

The Magpies and Chelsea started the day locked on the same 63-point tally before Newcastle got the perfect start when Sandro Tonali’s close-range finish gave them the lead after just 112 seconds.

The visitors’ task was made even harder when striker Nicolas Jackson was rightly sent off for a needless forearm smash on Newcastle defender Sven Botman 10 minutes before the break.