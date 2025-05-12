Work begins on power supply project for Gwadar Port

Work began to provide a 20 MW power supply to Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone South at an estimated cost of Rs 727.738 million under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday. The Quetta Electric Supply Company (QUESCO) has transported necessary infrastructure, including power cables and poles, to the site. The erection of electricity poles is now in full swing. A QUESCO official said that four independent feeders, each with a 5-megawatt capacity, will supply power to Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone South from the Deep Sea Port grid station. “Upon completion, this project will be sufficient to meet the port’s long-term power requirements. The project is expected to be completed by the end of June this year,” he added. The QUESCO official noted that the company has already supplied 10 MW of electricity to the Gwadar North Free Zone, benefiting investors and companies that required power since the zone’s establishment last year. Previously, Gwadar Port relied on expensive electricity from an 8.5 MW diesel-powered generator, which incurred high operational costs.