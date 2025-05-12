Two Nations Theory vs Godi Media

Current tensions between Pakistan and India have once again highlighted the importance of one of the most defining ideological foundations of the subcontinent-the Two Nations Theory. As Indian Godi media spins narratives around the ongoing conflict, falsely attributing the historic ideology to recent military leadership, it is essential to set the record straight and reassert why this principle remains not only relevant but vital for Muslim identity, security and sovereignty in the region.

The Two Nations Theory is not a modern military doctrine; it is the very soul of Pakistan’s ideological foundation and the very principle of Islam. It was not invented in a press conference nor ignited by a single speech. It was first formally articulated by Sir Allama Muhammad Iqbal (R.A) in 1930, who envisioned a separate homeland for Muslims in South Asia where they could live under Islamic principles, free from domination by a Hindu majority. Later, it was Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (R.A) gave this vision a concrete political framework through the Pakistan Resolution in 1940. This theory held that Muslims and Hindus are two distinct nations, with their own religion, culture, values and historical narratives. As per Sir Iqbal, KHAAS HAI TARKEEB MEIN QOUM E RASOOL – E – HASHMI (P.B.U.H). It formed the intellectual and emotional basis for the creation of the holy land of Pakistan in 1947.

Yet today, Indian media attempts to weaponize this ideology, falsely linking it to incidents like the Pahalgam attack. Godi Channels in India accused Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, of issuing statements that “provoked” the attack. These claims are not only baseless but dangerous. There is no verified intelligence, forensic evidence, or official documentation linking any Pakistani individual or agency to the incident.

This misrepresentation is part of a broader pattern. Indian media, operating under increasing influence from the ruling BJP regime, has become a tool of nationalist propaganda, feeding Islamophobia and anti-Pakistan sentiment to stir domestic support. This isn’t new. The 2022 EU DisinfoLab report exposed an elaborate Indian disinformation network, involving more than 750 fake media outlets, specifically aimed at maligning Pakistan’s image worldwide. Whether it is through fake news, doctored narratives, or inflammatory panel discussions, the objective remains the same: to distort reality and delegitimize Pakistan’s ideological foundations.

To understand the continued relevance of the Two Nations Theory, one needs only to look at the dire situation in IIOJK. For decades, the Muslim-majority population has faced relentless suppression. International human rights groups like Amnesty International and the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) have documented over 8000 enforced disappearances, 23,000 pellet gun injuries and tons of extrajudicial killings. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS), 1081 civilians were killed between 2016 and 2021, and over 90,000 Indian troops currently occupy the region in a perpetual state of siege.

Indian state policies toward Muslims extend far beyond Kashmir. From the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Modi government has created legal and social mechanisms that disenfranchise and marginalize Muslims across India. The rise in hate crimes, mob lynchings and open calls for genocide by Hindu extremists have been met with government silence or outright support. These realities further reinforce what the founders of Pakistan foresaw – that Muslims in a Hindu-majority India would be politically, economically and culturally suppressed. The events unfolding today prove that the threats Quaid e Azam warned of are not relics of the past-they are lived experiences in the present. Indian Muslims and even Hindus today recognize and acknowledge that Mr. Jinnah was right.

India’s narrative, pushed through its media and driven by its political leadership, seeks to paint this theory as an outdated, extremist ideology. But what it fears is not the theory-it fears the truth of the theory. It fears the undeniable reality that Pakistan was not created out of whim or convenience but out of a pure ideological necessity. And that necessity is reinforced each time an innocent in Kashmir is blinded by pellets, each time a Muslim is lynched in India, and each time a TV anchor in Delhi mocks the very idea of Muslim autonomy.

In the current war climate, when false narratives are being churned out faster than missiles, it is vital to return to the truth of our foundation. The Two Nations Theory was not just about creating a separate state; it was about creating a sanctuary for faith, freedom and future generations of Muslims. That vision remains as critical today as it was in 1947 – perhaps even more so.

The writer is an alumnus of QAU, MPhil scholar & a freelance columnist, based in Islamabad. He can be reached at fa7263125@gmail.com.