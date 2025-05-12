The Global Power Shift

As the world grapples with war, climate upheaval, and economic fragmentation, an epochal transformation is unfolding: the slow, strategic decline of the United States as the unrivaled global superpower, and the calculated rise of China as the new epicenter of global influence.

Over the last decade, signs of U.S. imperial overstretch, as predicted by historian Paul Kennedy, have become more visible. America’s global military presence spans over 750 bases in 80 countries, costing taxpayers $877 billion in defense spending in 2024-more than the next ten countries combined.

Meanwhile, domestic cohesion is fraying. A recent Pew Research survey revealed that 72% of Americans believe their political system is dysfunctional. The January 6 Capitol riots, repeated government shutdowns, and culture wars signal a decline in civic unity and institutional resilience-evoking Edward Gibbon’s thesis on the moral and institutional decay that led to Rome’s fall.

“The U.S. political system is no longer capable of producing long-term strategy,” says Prof. John Mearsheimer, realist scholar at the University of Chicago. “We are witnessing the internal contradictions of a democracy that’s become oligarchic.”

China, by contrast, has demonstrated what historian Arnold Toynbee described as the ability to respond successfully to historical challenges. Since the 2008 global financial crisis, Beijing has expanded its influence through state capitalism, strategic diplomacy, and technological advancement.

Is the American Century Coming to an End?

* GDP (PPP): According to the IMF (2024), China now accounts for 19.1% of global GDP (PPP), surpassing the U.S.’s 15.4%.

* Trade: China is the largest trading partner for over 120 countries.

* Military Spending: While at $305 billion in 2024 (less than half the U.S.), China’s military is rapidly modernizing, focusing on cyber, space, and naval capabilities.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), involving 150+ countries and trillions in infrastructure investment, is described by former World Bank Chief Economist Justin Lin Yifu as “the most ambitious international development effort since the Marshall Plan-without the ideological strings attached.”

In a speech at the Munich Security Conference earlier this year, Henry Kissinger warned that “the current bipolar world order, shaped by U.S.-China rivalry, mirrors the Thucydides Trap,” referencing the historical tendency for rising powers to clash with incumbents.

But the transition is not solely militaristic or economic-it’s ideological. As the U.S. model of liberal democracy faces internal doubt and global criticism, China promotes what President Xi Jinping calls “Chinese Modernization”-a system blending authoritarian governance, Confucian collectivism, and state-led capitalism.

Dr. Parag Khanna, geopolitical strategist, writes: “We are seeing a move from a Western-centric world to a multipolar, Asian-led order. The U.S. no longer dictates the rules of the game-it negotiates them.”

Bloc Politics and the New Cold War

Bloc politics-the alignment of countries into strategic, economic, or ideological groupings-is reshaping the 21st-century global order by accelerating the fragmentation of the unipolar, U.S.-led world into a multipolar system.

Traditional Western alliances like NATO, G7, and AUKUS are now being counterbalanced by emerging coalitions such as BRICS+, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). These blocs are not just military or economic-many represent alternative visions of governance, development, and regional influence.

* BRICS+ (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and new members like Saudi Arabia and Iran) now represent 45% of the world’s population and have launched initiatives to trade in non-dollar currencies.

* U.S. alliances-from NATO to AUKUS-are being tested by diverging interests, notably in the Middle East and Indo-Pacific.

* Tech Sovereignty: China leads in 5G, AI patent filings, and has launched its own digital currency (e-CNY), aiming to reduce dependency on the dollar.

According to Goldman Sachs, by 2032, China will surpass the U.S. in nominal GDP, and the Chinese yuan may account for 15-20% of global reserves, up from less than 3% today. This realignment weakens U.S. hegemony, empowers regional players, and increases strategic ambiguity. Instead of Cold War-style binary alliances, today’s blocs are fluid, issue-based, and often transactional-reflecting a more complex, decentralized, and contested global landscape.

Washington is not without leverage. The U.S. retains unmatched soft power, top research universities, and the world’s most advanced military. The CHIPS Act, friendshoring strategies, and a revived industrial policy signal a belated but serious pivot to economic resilience.

Still, as Fareed Zakaria warned in Foreign Affairs: “Great powers rarely fall overnight. The U.S. isn’t collapsing-it is declining slowly, losing ground not because of a singular rival, but because it can no longer inspire the world the way it once did.”

The historical arc, as theorized by Ibn Khaldun and Toynbee, suggests that no empire is eternal. The United States, after nearly a century of unchallenged dominance, faces a world where multipolarity, strategic realignment, and non-Western leadership are no longer possibilities-they are unfolding realities.

The American century may not end in collapse, but in conversion-from hegemon to peer. And in that space, China now steps forward not just as a challenger, but increasingly as the alternative.

The writer is Foreign Research Associate, Centre of Excellence, China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Islamabad.