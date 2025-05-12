War-mongering Media

The recent US-brokered ceasefire between India and Pakistan has done little to mask the toxic undercurrents threatening South Asian stability. While the guns may have momentarily fallen silent, the war of narratives (fueled by Indian media hysteria) continues unabated.

As before, Indian media outlets seem obsessed as engines of hyper-nationalist propaganda, overwhelming facts with fabricated narratives. In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, primetime channels had started propagating unverified assertions of Pakistani terror, ranging from doctored videos of “terrorist training camps” and fictional reports of Indian forces “occupying Islamabad.” The choreography was eerily reminiscent of the 2016 Uri attack, where media frenzy drove the narrative of “surgical strikes,” a claim that remains contested to this day.

Simulated social media analyses show a chilling trend: anti-Pakistan sentiment spikes by over 60% during such televised campaigns, with online users demonstrably more likely to endorse military retaliation. In contrast, public opinion in Pakistan remains broadly in favour of de-escalation.

The digital divide mirrors a political one–between those who see peace as pragmatic, and those for whom nationalism must be performative.

India’s post-ceasefire military briefings were similarly marked by vague assertions of “infiltration attempts” and “terror launchpads.” For instance, India accused Pakistan of violating the ceasefire “within hours,” even as writing on the wall suggests otherwise.

Yet Kashmir, despite being long denied its political centrality, remains the flashpoint. India’s 2019 revocation of Article 370, stripping the region’s autonomy, which deepened alienation and militarisation, with over 700,000 troops deployed to suppress dissent, continues to this date. The recent tourist massacre in Pahalgam, which was exploited by India to justify cross-border strikes, exemplifies how Kashmir’s unresolved status is weaponised to justify escalation.

Could anyone in their right mind justify the staggering human cost? 66 civilians killed in four days of fighting, with traumatised communities on both sides of the Line of Control, reporting shelling and drone strikes hours after the ceasefire.

Pakistan has welcomed President Donald Trump’s mediation offer, but India remains adamant in rejecting third-party intervention, clinging to its decades-old assertion that Kashmir is an “internal matter.” This obstinance not only stifles dialogue but perpetuates an endless cycle of blame and bloodshed.

For lasting peace, accountability, not hyper-nationalism, must shape the regional discourse. Until then, South Asia will remain hostage to narratives manufactured in newsrooms, not rooted in reality. *