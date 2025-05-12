Algeria lauds Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace

Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad, and African Affairs, Mr. Ahmed Attaf, received a phone call this afternoon from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mr. Muhammad Ishaq Dar. On this occasion, the Pakistani Minister briefed his Algerian counterpart on the latest developments in the Indian subcontinent, particularly the circumstances surrounding the ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, with the aim of calming the situation and avoiding any escalation that could jeopardize security and stability in both countries and the region. For his part, the Minister of State expressed Algeria’s welcome of this agreement, praising the mediation efforts made to achieve it by emphasizing diplomacy and dialogue over the logic of tension and conflict. Mr. Ahmed Attaf also emphasized Algeria’s hope that this step will be consolidated and strengthened in the coming days, enabling it to open new horizons toward establishing the foundations for a lasting, just, and final peace between the two neighboring countries, serving the interests of their peoples and enhancing security and stability in the entire region.