Indus Waters Treaty cannot be suspended: Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday said that Pakistan showed maximum restraint despite facing baseless allegations and aggression following the Pahalgam incident.

“Even after offering full cooperation and an impartial investigation, India chose confrontation over dialogue,” he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that Pakistan’s response was characterized by restraint and calculated decision-making rather than impulsive actions. He added that Pakistan’s measured approach reflects its commitment to regional stability and responsible statecraft.

He dismissed India’s move to suspend provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty, stating that the agreement contains no clause permitting such suspension.

“There is no question of suspension, the treaty does not allow it,” he added.

Answering a question, he praised Pakistan Armed forces and mentioned that the Pakistan Air Force showed its brilliance once again through unmatched performance, adding that international media acknowledged its superiority and professionalism during recent tensions.

He said that future talks between the two countries will include key issues such as the Indus Waters Treaty, terrorism, and the Kashmir dispute.

The minister said the regional strategic landscape, both militarily and diplomatically, is shifting, and expressed hope that this change would be in Pakistan’s favor. “A better future lies ahead for Pakistan, InshaAllah,” he concluded.