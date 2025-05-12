Sajid Sadpara climbs world’s 7th highest peak without oxygen

Pakistani climber Sajid Ali Sadpara has successfully scaled Dhaulagiri, the world’s seventh-highest mountain at 8,167 metres, without the use of supplemental oxygen. Sajid Sadpara achieved the feat with the support of Seven Summit Treks Nepal and Sabroso Pakistan, while technical climbing equipment was provided by Kailas. Dhaulagiri, located in north-central Nepal, is one of the most challenging 8,000-metre peaks in the world due to its steep terrain and unpredictable weather. Sajid Sadpara has previously summited multiple 8,000m peaks, often climbing without oxygen – a testament to his high-altitude endurance and technical skill. His achievement was widely celebrated in Pakistan’s mountaineering circles and by international climbing organisations. Sadpara is the son of the late climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara. He died during a winter ascent of K2 in 2021. Sajid Sadpara said he is now working to fulfil his father’s dream of conquering all 14 of the world’s highest mountains without the aid of supplemental oxygen. He has already climbed K2 twice – once without oxygen – and continues to be involved in high-altitude rescue missions, including on K2.