Sindh to begin work on 16 gates of Sukkur Barrage in first phase

Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro visited the excavation works at Sukkur Barrage, the Northwest Canal, and the Kirthar Canal in Dadu. Later, he chaired a meeting to review the ongoing work at Sukkur and Guddu Barrages, where progress on the barrage improvement projects was assessed.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Irrigation Zarif Khero, Pritam Das (Project Director, SBIP), Chief Engineers of Sukkur, Right Bank Canal, PMO, and PIC representatives, contractors, and senior officials. Detailed discussions were held regarding the ongoing rehabilitation work at Sukkur and Guddu Barrages.

Officials briefed the provincial minister on the progress of the projects, and Jam Khan Shoro directed the concerned parties to ensure timely and quality completion of the work as per the approved schedule. During the meeting, the Irrigation Minister instructed officials to conduct regular field visits and personally monitor the progress.

Speaking to journalists, Jam Khan Shoro stated that the Sindh government is set to begin work on 16 gates of Sukkur Barrage in the first phase, while work on 14 gates has already been completed. The replacement of the gates will reduce the weight by 3,500 tons. Work is also underway on the barrage’s infrastructure, and the gates have been tested using modern machinery. The gate replacement work is expected to be completed by June. He emphasized that there will be no compromise on the quality of the projects, and all construction work must meet international standards.

The Sindh government is committed to providing all necessary resources for the timely completion of these crucial projects. He expressed hope that the completion of these projects would not only improve the irrigation system but also have a positive impact on Sindh’s agriculture and economy. Provincial Minister Jam Khan Shoro also directed contractors to utilize all their capabilities to complete the work within the stipulated timeframe. Speaking in Sukkur, the provincial minister stated that this project holds immense importance for Sindh’s agricultural economy. Its successful completion will help further enhance the irrigation system. The Irrigation Minister also instructed officials to strengthen monitoring mechanisms and promptly address any obstacles in the ongoing work.