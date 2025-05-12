Understanding PAF’s Winning Strategy (Part II)

Since Part I of the article “Understanding PAF’s Winning Strategy” was published in the Daily Times, Pakistan, on May 5, 2025, a lot has transpired between India and Pakistan. On the night of 6th and 7th May, India launched multiple missile attacks in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), Sialkot region across the Working Boundary, and deep inside Pakistan across international borders in Bahawalpur and Muridke areas. While Indian strikes in AJK did not come as a surprise, attacks across the international boundary, so deep inside Pakistan’s territory, may have surprised many. Most of these attacks were made on the mosques and madrasas to show the world that these were training centres of terror outfits. However, India’s attacks on the Neelum-Jehlum Hydro Project are a serious attempt to sabotage Pakistan’s efforts at water security and must be treated as an act of war.

Pakistan’s response to India’s brazen attacks was swift and deadly. Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has claimed to have shot down several Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets patrolling inside Indian Occupied J&K. Some of the claims have been verified by Indian media, whereas International sources have confirmed a few. Perhaps the newly acquired French-built Rafale aircraft have suffered the most; however, the claims and counterclaims are part of aerial warfare and will only be confirmed later. Pakistan Army has also claimed to have destroyed a Brigade HQ in the zone of operations.

This all happened on the night of 6th and 7th May, however, Indian attacks continued during the following days and nights. In the early hours of 8th May, various parts of Lahore were attacked by drones, only to be shot and captured by Pakistan Army’s air defence units.

How long will this Modi-madness continue? Only he who initiates knows better. How much attrition is acceptable to him? Only he would know. Pakistan is obvious in its strategy of Quid pro quo; it has to respond with all the might it has without raising alarm bells. At this stage, if war expands horizontally or vertically, only India is to blame for its blatant acts of aggression.

While I am writing this article, I can hear the sounds of large explosions because Pakistan has decided to retaliate against India’s blatant aggression. It is no longer an operation against alleged terror outfits; it was an attack on Pakistan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Therefore, it had to respond, and respond in strength to reestablish the nuclear deterrence.

PAF remains the first choice of response due to its inherent offensive capabilities and past performance. At the moment, even when it is faced with a numerically superior force, the PAF package, which includes J-10C, F-16, JF-17, and the Mirage III & V, forms a formidable force to defend the motherland and also makes the IAF bleed.

Returning to understanding PAF’s winning strategy against a three times larger adversary, the IAF, reveals an intricate blend of courage and strategy by the leadership. This involves selecting the best-suited arms and equipment within available resources, rigorously training its workforce to master the system, and building teams to create the desired effects as needed. This is what we have seen in the 5-day war from May 6 to May 10.

Next is the adaptation of technology. The PAF has consistently opted for evolving technology for its arms and equipment, successfully adapting to it through training, tests, and trials. This particular part of the strategy gave it an edge against its arch-rival, the IAF, in multiple domains. With superior technology equipment, the PAF was able to neutralise the IAF’s numerical superiority, as seen during recent engagements.

It is now a foregone conclusion by all experts around the world that the aerial battle fought between the PAF and the IAF on the night of 6th and 7th May 2025 was the most significant and most prolonged engagement since World War II. The IAF was able to mount a formidable package of approximately 85-90 fighter jets, which included the Rafale, Su-30, Mig-29, and Mirage 2000, along with Electronic Warfare aircraft and advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS). In contrast, the PAF put up a brave face by mounting some 35 fighter jets, which included the F-16s, J-10Cs, JF-17s, and the Mirage III and V. The pitched battle lasted nearly one hour in a very complex, tense and limited airspace. The outcome is part of the history now that the PAF claims to have shot down at least five fighter jets, including the French-made 4.5 Generation aircraft. This was only possible due to the courage of PAF pilots and controllers, as well as the superior strategy employed by the PAF’s leadership.

Therefore, at the risk of repetition, let me reiterate: I fail to understand why India’s political leadership chooses the IAF to initiate a conflict when it is aware that the IAF lacks a winning mindset, as demonstrated in all previous aerial engagements with the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

