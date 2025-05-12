Karachi to remain hot and humid: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and humid weather for Karachi through early next week, as dust and windstorm warnings remain in effect for other parts of the country. The port city is expected to record maximum temperatures between 38°C and 40°C on Sunday and Monday, with humidity levels hovering around 78%. Similar conditions are forecast to persist through Tuesday, with no significant rainfall expected. Despite the intense heat, Karachi is not in the direct path of the westerly weather system set to impact northern and central Pakistan. However, residents are advised to stay hydrated and limit outdoor exposure during peak heat hours. According to the PMD, a shallow trough of westerly wave is likely to affect the country’s northern regions from Sunday night, while moisture from the Arabian Sea will begin influencing central and upper areas from Monday. These factors may trigger thunderstorms, hail, and gusty winds in places such as Punjab, Kashmir, and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. While Karachi is expected to remain dry, coastal breezes may offer some relief in the evenings, though no major change in temperature is anticipated over the next 72 hours. The highest temperature recorded in Karachi on Saturday was 39°C.