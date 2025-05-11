Victory over enemy a testament to national unity: Azma

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Sunday hailed Pakistan’s latest victory over its adversaries as a “shining symbol of national unity, sacrifice, and visionary leadership,” paying tribute to the armed forces and national leadership for their role in safeguarding the country’s integrity and sovereignty.

Addressing a press conference at the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR), Bokhari conveyed heartfelt congratulations on behalf of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistan Armed Forces, and the military leadership for what she described as “once again making history” in the defense of the nation.

Bokhari declared, “Those who dreamed of having breakfast in Lahore were served a full-course meal in India by our Shaheens.” She emphasized that the Pakistani military not only thwarted the enemy’s designs but also sent a powerful message across the globe about Pakistan’s strength and resolve.

Highlighting the role of the JF-17 Thunder fighter jets in the military success, Bokhari credited former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for his foresight in advancing Pakistan’s defense capabilities. “These jets are proof of Pakistan’s superiority and self-reliance, achieved through Nawaz Sharif’s visionary policies,” she stated.

She asserted that the same India that once threatened cross-border aggression is now facing the consequences of its provocations. “Pakistan has responded not with words, but with decisive action,” she said.

Congratulating the entire nation, the Information Minister remarked, “This success belongs to every Pakistani-it is the outcome of our unity, sacrifice, and deep-rooted patriotism. The world must now recognize that while Pakistan desires peace, it will never compromise on its defense.”

Bokhari praised the military, national leadership, and the people for their courage and unity in confronting conspiracies against the country, saying their resilience will be recorded in history in golden words. She reiterated the JF-17 Thunder program and the historic nuclear tests as milestones achieved under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, which made Pakistan’s defense impregnable.

Commenting on regional peace, Bokhari made it clear that peace between Pakistan and India cannot be achieved without addressing the Kashmir dispute. She also stated that Pakistan would raise critical issues, such as the Indus Waters Treaty and state-sponsored terrorism, at international platforms.

Referring to the scale of the damage inflicted, Bokhari claimed that India lost 70% of its power due to cyberattacks, which grounded its fighter jets and compelled the Modi government to seek a ceasefire through US intervention.

She concluded by commending the Pakistani people, media, and social media users for their patriotic response in countering hostile narratives. “We brush aside threats of war, but we accept victory with humility. Today is a triumph of national unity, sacrifice, and resilience,” she said.