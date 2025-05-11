Punjab schools reopens today following ceasefire

All public and private educational institutions across Punjab will reopen on Monday following a temporary closure triggered by Pakistan-India tensions.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat announced the decision in a statement on Sunday, confirming that schools, colleges, and universities will resume normal operations starting May 12.

The closures had been enforced on May 7 after a series of Indian drone strikes targeted areas in Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). In response to security concerns, the education department suspended classes across the province.

“The safety of students and staff remains our top priority,” the minister said. “Now that the situation has stabilised, academic activities will proceed without further delay.”

The attacks also led to the postponement of major board examinations. The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) in Lahore, Multan, and other regions delayed scheduled exams, including Quran translation, ethics, and various practical papers.

Zahid Mian, Controller of Examinations at BISE Lahore, said new dates for the postponed papers will be announced soon. Similar statements were issued by other regional boards.

Authorities said exam rescheduling updates will be published through official channels in the coming days.