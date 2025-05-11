SACM condoles killing of PPP leader Soomro Mal Bheel

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Minority Affairs and President of Pakistan Peoples Party Minority Wing Sindh, Dr. Lalchand Ukrani, visited Naukot to express his condolences and deep sorrow to the family of Soomro Mal Bheel, the General Secretary of the PPP Minority Wing in Tharparkar District, who was tragically murdered in an attack.

Dr. Lalchand Ukrani said that loyal and hardworking leaders like Soomro Mal Bheel are valuable assets to the party, and his sacrifice will not go in vain. He added that he is in constant contact with the district administration following this tragic incident.

The SSP of Tharparkar has assured that investigations are ongoing and the perpetrators will soon be arrested and brought to justice. Furthermore, Dr. Lalchand Ukrani assured the bereaved family of financial and every possible support, stating that the Sindh government will take strict action against any injustice towards minorities.

He emphasized that oppression against minority communities will not be tolerated at any level. He described the incident as a failed attempt to suppress the minority community, which will be strongly resisted by all. On this occasion, PPP Minority Wing Tharparkar District President Amar Kunwar, Dr. Mukhhi Ashok Kumar, and other party officials were also present.