Gilani in Moscow to bolster parliamentary cooperation

Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, arrived in Moscow on an official visit at the invitation of Ms.Valentina Matviyenko, Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation. The visit aims to strengthen parliamentary cooperation and explore new avenues of collaboration between Pakistan and Russia.

Upon arrival, Chairman Senate was warmly received by Mr.Vladimir Chizhov, Head of the Russia-Pakistan Friendship Group in the Federation Council. The warm reception reflected the growing ties between the two countries and their shared commitment to expanding institutional linkages.

During his stay, Chairman Senate is scheduled to hold high-level meetings, including a formal meeting tomorrow with Ms. Matviyenko. Discussions will focus on enhancing parliamentary exchanges, boosting trade and economic cooperation, and exploring collaboration in key sectors such as energy, regional connectivity, and security.

In an interview to Television, Chairman Gilani emphasized that Pakistan-Russia parliamentary relations are strong and built on mutual respect. He recalled that Speaker Matviyenko had previously visited Pakistan and addressed the Parliament, which contributed significantly to fostering bilateral understanding.

Chairman Gilani, in his interview, also appreciated Russia’s constructive role in supporting regional peace, particularly. He noted the contribution of the international community, including Russia, in promoting dialogue and stability in South Asia.

He further highlighted Pakistan’s successful foreign policy initiatives under the current government, which have enhanced the country’s global standing. He paid tribute to Pakistan’s Armed Forces for their sacrifices in ensuring national security and regional peace.

Chairman Senate, during his interview, expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended by the Federation Council and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening strategic ties with Russia through effective parliamentary diplomacy.

The visit marks a significant milestone in advancing bilateral engagement and reflects the two nations’ shared interest in broad-based and forward-looking cooperation across multiple sectors.