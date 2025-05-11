Thousands of laptops distributed among KP students

Prime Minister’s Youth Program Coordinator for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Babar Saleem Khan on Sunday said that under the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme, the deserving and talented youth across the country were being provided with laptops in a transparent and non-political manner.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strictly directed that the distribution process remains above political bias and fully transparent.

Speaking at a certificate distribution ceremony for students completing a digital media course organized by the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Babar Saleem Khan highlighted that thousands of laptops have already been distributed to students in Peshawar and other parts of KP.

The event was hosted at China Window, the Chinese cultural and information center in Peshawar.

Addressing the students, he said that the Prime Minister’s Youth Program was committed not only to enhancing the capabilities of youth across Pakistan but also to providing them with high-quality technical training.In addition to scholarships, he said efforts are being made to create employment opportunities for the younger generation.

Babar Saleem Khan further announced the launch of the “Digital Youth Hub” under the leadership of Chairman PM Youth program Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan. This hub, a practical manifestation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision, is designed to offer Pakistani youth direct access to education, skills development, and job opportunities.

He described the Digital Youth Hub as a modern, AI-based one-window platform offering scholarships, digital skill training, career guidance, job placements, internships, startup support, and investment opportunities an important milestone towards making youth active contributors to national development.

Later, Babar Saleem Khan distributed certificates among students who completed the digital media training course and praised the efforts of China Window. He lauded the center for promoting Pak-China friendship while also equipping youth with valuable skills such as the Chinese language and digital media training.

Earlier, he visited China Window, toured its galleries, signed the Friendship Wall, and reaffirmed the commitment that the new generation would continue to strengthen the exemplary Pak-China friendship.