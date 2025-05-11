Pakistan observes Thanksgiving Day to celebrate ‘Bunyan-um-Marsoos’ success

Pakistan observed Youm-e-Tashakur on Sunday, as declared by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in recognition of the armed forces’ response to recent Indian aggression and the success of ‘Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos’.

A statement from the Media Wing of the Prime Minister’s Office said the operation delivered a strong and coordinated response that demonstrated Pakistan’s superiority on all fronts. Youm-e-Tashakur ceremonies are underway nationwide to offer thanks to Allah Almighty, honour the valour of military personnel, and reaffirm national unity.

In his statement, the prime minister urged citizens and religious scholars to hold collective Nawafil (voluntary prayers) and special supplications for the martyrs and veterans who took part in the operation.

He emphasised that the nation will never forget the sacrifices of the armed forces and affirmed public solidarity with the military.

In Lahore, a wave of celebration swept through the city as citizens took to the streets to applaud the Pakistan armed forces for delivering a powerful and timely response to Indian aggression.

A massive rally, held from Istanbul Chowk to Faisal Chowk, drew participants from all walks of life – including political leaders, social activists, and members of the business community – united in their support for the country’s defenders.

Echoing through the streets were chants of unwavering solidarity with the Pakistan Army. The crowd expressed immense pride in the military’s swift and strategic action, which many described as a moment of national honour.

Like other parts of Pakistan, a day of thanksgiving was observed in Rawalpindi to pay tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their strong response to Indian aggression in the shape of successful ‘Banyan Marsus’ operation.

The Youm e Tashakur on Sunday was also observed by various political and religious parties as well as the common men to celebrate the success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos against Indian aggression in the metropolis.

The people chanted slogans against Indian government and raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.

The political parties including Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) held rallies in the city to mark Youm e Tashakur following the announcement of the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. The political and religious parties held different programmes related to the day and distributed sweets.

They also paid tributes to the Pakistani armed-forces for giving a befitting response to India over aggression.