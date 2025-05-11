As Trump family’s Gulf empire grows, rulers seek influence, arms, tech

Last month, the Trump Organization struck its first luxury real estate deal in Qatar, and released details of a billion-dollar skyscraper in Dubai whose apartments can be bought in cryptocurrency.

In a monarchical region awash with petrodollars, the list of Trump-related ventures is long and growing. However, the presidential entourage is not the only party cashing in, analysts say.

“Gulf governments likely see the presence of the Trump brand in their countries as a way to generate goodwill with the new administration,” said Robert Mogielnicki of the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.

If the president chose, he could hopscotch the region from one Trump venture to another when he visits Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates next week on the first foreign tour of his second term.

Asked whether Trump would make visits or meetings linked to his own business interests or that of his family, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said it was “ridiculous” to “even suggest that President Trump is doing anything for his own benefit” and that he had “lost money for being president”.

But from Dubai’s Trump International golf course, to a high-rise apartment block in Jeddah and a $4-billion golf and real estate project on Omani state-owned land, business links are not hard to find in the desert autocracies.

At the Dubai crypto conference in April, Eric Trump and Zach Witkoff — the son of Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve — announced that Emirati fund MGX would use USD1, a cryptocurrency developed by their firm, to invest $2 billion in Binance, a crypto exchange.

The original title of Donald Trump Junior’s talk at this month’s Qatar Economic Forum, “Monetising MAGA: investing in Trump’s America” was later changed to the more neutral “Investing in America”, cached versions show.

Among such investments is the $2 billion that Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund reportedly ploughed into the private equity fund of Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and former advisor..