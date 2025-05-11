Poland’s support for Ukrainian refugees fades ahead of elections

WARSAW – In the early days of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Poland opened its borders to millions of Ukrainian refugees with overwhelming compassion and support. Citizens volunteered at the borders, offered shelter, and turned public spaces into aid centers. Ukrainian flags were seen across Polish cities as a symbol of solidarity.

However, three years later, the mood in Poland has shifted. While the country still supports Ukraine politically and militarily, public opinion towards the refugees has cooled. According to recent surveys, support for helping Ukrainians has dropped from 94% in 2022 to 57% by the end of 2024. Experts attribute this change to refugee fatigue and domestic political shifts.

As Poland prepares for its presidential election on May 18, some candidates are using this sentiment to their advantage. Conservative frontrunner Karol Nawrocki has promised policies that put Polish citizens first in healthcare and education. He recently criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his approach to allies and pledged to reduce benefits for Ukrainians.

Even centrist politicians are adjusting their stance. Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski proposed that only Ukrainians who work and pay taxes should qualify for the government’s child support program. Critics argue that this move panders to rising far-right narratives, while others say it’s a necessary policy shift.

Meanwhile, far-right groups have taken more drastic actions. At a recent rally, supporters of a nationalist candidate tore down a Ukrainian flag that had been displayed on a city hall building for over two years. These acts reflect a growing resentment among some segments of the population.

Despite the shift in tone, nearly one million Ukrainian refugees still reside in Poland. While political leaders debate policy changes, refugee advocates stress the importance of maintaining compassion and upholding the values that defined Poland’s initial response to the crisis.