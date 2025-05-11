Indian air force confirms Rafale jet downed by Pakistan amid ongoing conflict

(Web Desk) – Indian Air Marshal A.K. Bharti has confirmed that a Rafale fighter jet was shot down by the Pakistan Air Force, acknowledging losses during ongoing military conflict with Pakistan.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Air Marshal Bharti was asked by reporters about international media reports regarding the downing of Indian fighter jets. In response, he said, “We are at war, and losses occur in war.”

He refrained from giving exact figures on assets lost but stated that India had successfully achieved its key objectives, particularly the destruction of what he called “terrorist hideouts.” He added that all Indian pilots had returned safely.

Air Marshal Bharti also declined to comment further on the losses, stating that revealing such details would benefit the enemy. However, he maintained that India’s operations had met their targets.

Notably, on May 9, DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry revealed in a joint press conference that the Pakistan Air Force had shot down five Indian aircraft. These included three Rafale jets, one MiG-29, and one SU-30.

The DG ISPR presented undeniable proof to international media, including aircraft numbers and crash site locations. Some Indian media channels initially confirmed the reports but later retracted them under government pressure.

Additionally, CNN anchor and security analyst Jim Sciutto posted on X that a senior French intelligence official had confirmed the downing of the Rafale jet, lending further credibility to Pakistan’s claims.