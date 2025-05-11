Former Australian cricketer Bob Cowper passes away at 84

Former Australian Test cricketer Bob Cowper has passed away at the age of 84, according to a report by ESPN Cricinfo. His death marks the loss of one of Australia’s most talented players from the 1960s.

Bob Cowper, a left-handed batter, played 27 Test matches for Australia during the 1960s before retiring to pursue a career in stockbroking and merchant banking. He spent most of his first-class career representing Victoria.

In his Test career, Cowper scored 2,061 runs at an impressive average of 48.29, including five centuries. His most memorable innings came in 1966, when he scored a remarkable 307 runs against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Apart from his batting skills, Cowper was also a part-time spin bowler. He took 183 wickets in first-class cricket, including 36 wickets in Test matches. His all-round abilities made him a valuable asset to the team.

Cricket Australia expressed sorrow over Cowper’s passing, calling him a player of exceptional skill. The board highlighted his ability to stay at the crease for long periods and build big innings as one of his standout traits.

Following his retirement from playing, Cowper also served the game as an ICC match referee, contributing to cricket in a different capacity. His legacy remains strong in the history of Australian cricket.