Over 100 dead as floods devastate village in Eastern DR Congo

KINSHASA – More than 100 people have lost their lives after heavy flooding hit Kasaba village near Lake Tanganyika in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials confirmed. The disaster struck as the country continues to face violence from the M23 rebel offensive.

According to Samy Kalodji, administrator of Fizi territory in South Kivu province, early reports from the flood-hit region indicate over 100 fatalities. Torrential rains and strong winds between Thursday night and Friday caused the Kasaba river to overflow, submerging homes and displacing residents.

South Kivu government spokesperson Didier Luganywa issued a statement confirming 62 deaths and 30 injuries. Authorities warn the number could rise as access to the village remains difficult and many areas remain cut off.

The flood-affected region is under Kinshasa’s control and has not fallen into M23 hands. However, ongoing rebel activity in nearby areas has already claimed thousands of lives this year, adding pressure on relief operations.

Local officials noted that Kasaba can only be reached via Lake Tanganyika and has no mobile phone network coverage. This lack of access is likely to delay rescue and aid efforts in the coming days.

Emergency teams are being mobilized, but the combination of natural disaster and ongoing conflict has left communities in eastern DR Congo facing severe humanitarian challenges.