FIA arrests two in Karachi for attempting to use fake documents for US visa

KARACHI – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two individuals in Karachi for attempting to secure US visas using forged medical documents. The arrests were made after a complaint was filed by the US Consulate.

The suspects, identified as Muhammad Tauseef Khan and Imran Nazir Silhari, were apprehended outside the consulate premises. According to an FIA spokesperson, the duo submitted counterfeit medical documents in an effort to obtain visas on medical grounds.

Investigations revealed that the suspects were in contact with two agents, Aqeel and Tabassum Zia, who helped prepare the fraudulent documents. Tauseef had agreed to pay Rs1 million to Aqeel for visa facilitation, while Imran Nazir had negotiated a Rs2.5 million deal with Zia.

The FIA confirmed that the suspects attempted to deceive the US Consulate with fabricated documentation. Authorities have now launched a broader investigation to identify and take further action against the agents involved in the visa fraud scheme.

The FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Karachi is handling the case. The investigation continues, and the agency is following up on leads obtained during the interrogation of the suspects.

In related news, the US had previously considered placing Pakistan on a list for partial suspension of visa issuance, although reports suggesting new visa restrictions have been dismissed by the US State Department.