Oil prices rise as US-China trade talks spark optimism

NEW YORK – Oil prices posted solid weekly gains, rising nearly 2% on Friday, as investor confidence grew over potential progress in US-China trade negotiations and a recent deal with the United Kingdom.

Brent crude settled at $63.91 per barrel after climbing $1.07, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained $1.11 to finish at $61.02. Both benchmarks rose over 4% for the week, marking their first weekly increase since mid-April.

Investor sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump announced a deal with the UK lowering tariffs on cars and steel. He also hinted at adjusting China’s tariffs, which are currently at 145%, suggesting that an 80% rate “seems right.”

These developments boosted hopes for progress in US-China trade ties. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is expected to meet Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Switzerland, with markets closely watching for signs of reduced trade friction.

Meanwhile, stronger-than-expected Chinese export data and easing import declines added to market optimism. Traders also noted that Middle East tensions—especially missile activity involving Israel and Yemen—helped lift oil prices.

However, the oil market outlook remains cautious. Factors such as US economic performance, future trade policies, and sanctions on Iran and Russia will influence prices. Additionally, OPEC+ plans to boost output, though actual production slightly dropped in April due to setbacks in Libya, Venezuela, and Iraq.