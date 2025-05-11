Karachi to stay hot and humid as PMD issues weather alert

(Web Desk) — The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and humid conditions for Karachi through early next week, urging residents to take precautions as temperatures rise.

According to the PMD, Karachi is expected to record maximum temperatures between 38°C and 40°C on Sunday and Monday, with humidity levels remaining high at around 78%. Similar weather is likely to continue through Tuesday, with no sign of rain.

Although the city is not directly in the path of the incoming westerly weather system affecting northern and central Pakistan, the intense heat combined with high humidity is expected to persist. The public is advised to stay hydrated and avoid going outdoors during peak heat hours.

Meanwhile, a shallow westerly trough is expected to impact the country’s northern regions from Sunday night. Moisture from the Arabian Sea will also begin influencing central and upper areas from Monday, possibly leading to thunderstorms, gusty winds, and even hail in regions like Punjab, Kashmir, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Despite dry conditions in Karachi, light coastal breezes during the evening may provide slight relief. However, the PMD does not expect any major drop in temperatures over the next 72 hours.

On Saturday, Karachi recorded a high of 39°C, and similar heat is expected to linger as weather conditions remain stable in the southern region.