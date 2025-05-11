Destruction of S-400 system called biggest event of Pak-India war by European defense site

ISLAMABAD – A leading European defense analysis platform, Bulgarian Military Review, has declared the destruction of India’s Russian-made S-400 air defense system as the most significant event of the recent Pakistan-India conflict.

According to the report, the Pakistani air strike that destroyed the S-400 at India’s Adampur Air Base marked a turning point in the conflict. This air base is one of India’s most critical installations, located just 100 kilometers from the border and housing a Sukhoi squadron.

The analysis highlighted that the destruction of the advanced Russian defense system severely weakened India’s aerial defense. It also emphasized that Pakistan’s use of hypersonic missiles, possibly launched from JF-17 Thunder jets, significantly boosted its offensive capability.

Furthermore, the report speculated that Pakistan might have developed a localized version of Chinese hypersonic missiles. The loss of the S-400, it said, could have far-reaching consequences for India’s overall defense strategy moving forward.

The website also noted that the attack sent a symbolic message: Pakistan now has the capacity to strike deep within Indian territory. It pointed out that the S-400 system is vulnerable to saturation attacks and strikes on its radar or command units.

This assessment comes as global media continues to analyze the aftermath of the conflict. The destruction of the S-400 is seen not just as a tactical win for Pakistan, but a strategic blow to India’s military preparedness.