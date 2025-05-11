Punjab schools to reopen monday as ceasefire brings calm

LAHORE – All public and private educational institutions across Punjab will reopen on Monday, May 12, following a brief closure due to heightened tensions between Pakistan and India.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat announced on Sunday that schools, colleges, and universities will resume normal operations. He confirmed that the decision was taken after security conditions in the province significantly improved.

Educational institutions were shut down on May 7 after Indian drone strikes targeted areas in Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The Punjab government had suspended academic activities to protect students and staff from potential threats.

“The safety of our students and teachers has always been the top priority,” said Minister Hayat. “Now that peace has returned and the situation is stable, classes will begin without delay.”

Meanwhile, the recent unrest also caused delays in major board examinations. The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) in Lahore, Multan, and other cities postponed several key papers, including Quran translation, ethics, and practical exams.

Officials from various BISE offices said new dates for the postponed exams will be shared soon through official channels. Additionally, the country is observing ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ today in gratitude for the armed forces’ successful response to Indian aggression through Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.