Pakistan’s strong and highly coordinated response to Indian aggression through Operation Bunyan Marsous has surprised global defense experts, who say India may not have expected such advanced capabilities. The operation targeted over ten Indian military installations with precision strikes, prompting international calls for de-escalation.

British defense analyst Michael Clarke noted that Pakistan’s use of Chinese-made defense systems, including J-10C jets and anti-aircraft technology, was a game-changer. He said if a J-10C fighter actually shot down a French-made Rafale jet, it would be a shocking achievement for Pakistan’s air force.

Clarke also suggested that India likely underestimated Pakistan’s evolving technical capabilities. His comments follow a similar assessment by BBC South Asia Editor Emberson Atherjan, who stated that Pakistan’s air power now clearly surpasses India’s in effectiveness and technology.

In a separate report, CNN’s International Diplomatic Editor Nick Robertson revealed that Pakistan’s missile attacks forced India to retreat. According to him, India had initially launched strikes on Pakistan’s airbases, but Pakistan responded with a wave of missile attacks that left India with no choice but to agree to a ceasefire.

During Operation Bunyan Marsous, Pakistan targeted and damaged multiple Indian airbases, including those in Adampur, Udhampur, Bathinda, Suratgarh, Jammu, and Barnala. Pakistani forces also destroyed key military supply depots and reportedly hit a $1.5 billion S-400 air defense system using a hypersonic missile launched from a JF-17 Thunder jet.

Following Pakistan’s decisive retaliation, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire on social media, confirming that international diplomatic efforts had succeeded. The sudden shift toward peace came only after Pakistan demonstrated the full extent of its military readiness.