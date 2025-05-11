Trump Jr. credits U.S. diplomacy for ceasefire between India and Pakistan

WASHINGTON – After days of rising tension, the ceasefire between India and Pakistan has sparked global reactions, including a statement from Donald Trump Jr., son of U.S. President Donald Trump. His message praised the role of American diplomacy in easing the conflict.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Trump Jr. wrote, “Smart people are at the table, and because of America, the world is a safer place.” His statement came after President Trump announced the ceasefire agreement, which both countries later confirmed.

Trump Jr. also shared a CNN video featuring reporter Nick Robertson, who revealed that India had reached out to the United States for help in brokering peace. According to Robertson, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio played a key role in the negotiations.

Robertson cited a source present in the room with Rubio, stating that Pakistan initially showed restraint, giving diplomacy a chance. However, India escalated the situation by attacking Pakistani airbases, including one near Islamabad, prompting a powerful response from Pakistan.

Pakistan then launched a wave of missile and rocket strikes on several Indian military installations and supply depots, targeting airbases and outposts along the Line of Control. This response pushed India onto the defensive, according to CNN’s report.

The situation rapidly shifted, with India reportedly contacting U.S. and Saudi officials, among others, to request a return to diplomacy. As a result, international efforts, led by the U.S., successfully brought both countries back to the negotiation table, ending one of the region’s most dangerous flare-ups in recent years.