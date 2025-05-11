Pakistan observes ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ after successful military operation against India

Pakistan is observing Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Gratitude) today following what officials called a successful military response to Indian aggression through Operation Bunyan Marsoos. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made the announcement, praising the armed forces for their swift and effective action.

In a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Sharif said the operation delivered a powerful and fitting reply to India’s actions, showcasing Pakistan’s military strength and national unity. He added that the country stood firm and demonstrated its full defense readiness during a time of heightened tensions.

The prime minister urged the nation to join in special prayers and offer Nawafil (voluntary prayers) to thank Allah Almighty for Pakistan’s success and safety. He also called on Ulema (religious scholars) to lead the country in expressing gratitude and praying for continued peace and protection.

Moreover, PM Sharif paid tribute to the sacrifices made by the armed forces, saying the nation would never forget the bravery of its martyrs and veterans. He emphasized that Pakistan’s strength lies in the courage of its soldiers and the unity of its people.

Despite recent cross-border clashes, the country has remained resilient. The leadership credited military preparedness and national solidarity for withstanding the pressure and preventing further escalation. The government sees Operation Bunyan Marsoos as a clear message of deterrence.

As prayers and tributes are held across the country, the day serves as both a celebration of military success and a moment to reflect on the cost of conflict. Authorities have called for peace but remain prepared to defend national sovereignty.