Cotton sown on over 2.2mn acres in Punjab: Secretary

Cotton has been cultivated on more than 2.2 million acres in Punjab, Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said, adding that an increase in cotton production is essential for enhancing the volume of national exports. A target of 3.5 million acres has been set for cotton cultivation in Punjab, of which over 2.2 million acres have already been cultivated. The secretary made these remarks while chairing a review meeting on cotton cultivation at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, Multan. The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Sarfraz Hussain Magasi, Chairman National Seed Authority Dr. Asif Ali, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana, Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Punjab Muhammad Shabbir Ahmed Khan, Director Generals of Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Dr. Sajid-ur-Rehman, Dr. Abdul Qayyum, Aamir Rasool, Consultant to the Agriculture Department Punjab Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali, progressive farmer Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, Syed Hassan Raza, agricultural scientist Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Bandesha, Chief Engineers from the Irrigation Department, and Directors of Agriculture from Multan, D.G. Khan, and Bahawalpur. Other divisional directors (extension) joined the meeting online.