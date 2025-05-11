Deja vu in France as Marquez beats brother Alex in MotoGP sprint

The Ducati factory rider replaced his younger sibling at the top of the world championship standings after extending his sprint race haul in 2025 to six from six.

“I was riding well, let’s see if we can finish the job tomorrow (in Sunday’s main race) – ‘merci beaucoup’,” beamed Marquez, after taking the chequered flag waved by Tour de France cycling legend Mark Cavendish.

Home favourite Fabio Quartararo had set off from pole after lowering the lap record in qualifying.

But the Yamaha rider struggled for pace to cross the line in fourth.

“Fabio was super fast at the start, I was pushing a lot and said to myself ‘I can’t follow him’,” said sprint king Marquez.

“Then he dropped a bit in pace and I began to feel better and better,” he added. “I did my best, I had fun and I reckon fourth was the best result I could have got today,” said Quartararo.

Quartararo held off the Marquez brothers at the start, triggering a delighted roar from the expectant home fans.

Francesco Bagnaia then crashed his factory Ducati early on lap two as Marc Marquez tried to keep tabs on Quartararo.

On lap four of 13 the six-time former world champion was all over the Yamaha leader’s rear tyre. Approaching midway Marc hit the front, with Quartararo briefly stuck in the middle of a Marquez sandwich as Alex raced in third.

The younger Marquez brother riding a Ducati satellite Gresini bike, nipped past the Frenchman on lap eight to finish second as he has done in every Saturday dash since the start of the season.

“Really happy to be second, another P2!” said Alex.

Rookie Fermin Aldeguer, Alex Marquez’s Gresini teammate, claimed his first sprint podium in third. The 20-year-old’s celebrations took an unexpected turn when he ran into the rear wheel of the race winner on the cool down lap. There was no harm done and Marc Marquez made a point of congratulating the youngster with a hug.

“I feel incredible, it’s a dream for me to be here with these top riders. We have the speed, we just need more experience,” said the young Spaniard. Marquez goes into Sunday’s main race on 151 points in the riders’ standings, with Alex on 149.