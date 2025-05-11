Shohei Ohtani’s homer caps Dodgers’ wild win over D-backs

Shohei Ohtani had three hits, and his three-run homer capped a six-run ninth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 14-11 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix on Friday. Los Angeles overcame a three-run deficit after squandering a five-run lead. Ohtani hit a 1-2 pitch from Ryan Thompson with one out to break a tie at 11-11. Earlier in the inning, Andy Pages and Enrique Hernandez had RBI doubles and Max Muncy tied the game with an RBI single off Kevin Ginkel (0-1), who gave up four straight hits to open the ninth. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had a grand slam and five RBIs, Ketel Marte homered twice and Eugenio Suarez and Randal Grichuk also went deep for the D-backs in the slugfest, which featured seven homers and 14 extra-base hits.

Ohtani added two doubles and four RBIs and Hernandez had a homer, three hits and three runs for the Dodgers, who earned their major-league-leading 14th comeback victory.

Los Angeles’ Freddie Freeman, who singled to open the ninth, had two hits and a sacrifice fly while extending his hitting to 14 games. Pages had two hits and three RBIs, and Mookie Betts finished with two hits and an RBI.

Alex Vesia (1-0) gave up two homers in the eighth but got the win. Tanner Scott pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his ninth save.

Hernandez homered to open a two-run second when Los Angeles tied it at 3-3, and the first seven Dodgers reached base in a five-run third off Eduardo Rodriguez. The frame included a two-run single by Pages. Gurriel drove in a run with a groundout in the fourth, and his 401-foot slam off Anthony Banda tied the game at 8-8 in the fifth. Suarez walked with the bases loaded off Luis Garcia in the sixth for the go-ahead run. The D-backs got bases-empty homers by Marte and Grichuk off Vesia in the eighth for an 11-8 lead. Dodgers starter Roki Sasaki gave up five hits and five runs in four-plus innings, leaving with an 8-4 lead that Gurriel’s homer overcame. Sasaki walked two, hit one and had no strikeouts. He started on five days’ rest, his shortest rest period of the season. Rodriguez gave eight runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out three in 2 2/3 innings.