FIFA Women’s World Cup to be expanded to 48 teams from 2031

The Women’s World Cup will be expanded from 32 to 48 teams, like the men’s competition, starting with the 2031 edition, FIFA announced on Friday.

The FIFA Council unanimously agreed to enlarge the competition “given the remarkable recent strides made by women’s football across the world,” the sport’s governing body said in a statement.

The 48-team tournament will adopt a 12-group format, increasing the total number of matches from 64 to 104 and extending the tournament by one week, FIFA said. FIFA have still to ratify the 2031 and 2035 hosts. The 2027 tournament in Brazil will remain at 32 teams.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the move followed the success of the 2023 World Cup in Australia won by Spain. The 2023 tournament was “the first in which teams from all confederations won at least one game and teams from five confederations reached the knockout stage, among many other records, set a new standard for global competitiveness,” said Infantino.

“This decision ensures we are maintaining the momentum in terms of growing women’s football globally.

“This is not just about having 16 more teams playing … but taking the next steps in relation to the women’s game in general by ensuring that more FIFA Member Associations have the chance to benefit from the tournament to develop their women’s football structures.”

The decision, FIFA said, will broaden representation, offering more nations and players access to elite competition and accelerating investment in women’s football worldwide. The men’s tournament will be expanded to 48 teams for the World Cup in 2026, to be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.