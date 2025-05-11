Lionel Messi, Inter Miami turn focus to Minnesota United

Inter Miami embark on the first of back-to-back road trips in five days when they take on host Minnesota United on Saturday afternoon in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The Loons (5-2-4, 19 points) will play Miami for only the second time ever and enter the contest a distant second in the Western Conference. Minnesota is balancing league play with its push to try to win the US Open Cup, as it advanced to the Round of 16 on Wednesday with a 1-0 win over USL Championship club Louisville City FC. Inter Miami (6-1-3, 21 points) enter the match in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. They were eliminated 3-1 by Vancouver in the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup on April 30. Miami can narrow its focus to league play over the next few weeks and try to continue making up ground in the standings coming off a 4-1 win over the New York Red Bulls last Saturday. “We’re going to fight for the top spots in the Eastern Conference, and then we’ll see what comes (over the summer) with the Club World Cup and the Leagues Cup,” Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano said this week. “But right now, the most important game is the next one.” Lionel Messi scored in Miami’s victory Saturday as did Luis Suarez, breaking droughts of four games across all competitions without goals for the two soccer legends. Darius Randell scored the lone goal in the 65th minute against Louisville on an assist from Sang Bin Jeong.