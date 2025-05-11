Hira Mani blasts Kangana after anti-Pakistan remarks

Popular actor Hira Mani hit back at Bollywood diva turned BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s anti-Pakistan comments with a savage reply.

Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Hira Mani stood by her country and gave a befitting response to actor-politician Kangana Ranaut, after she compared Pakistanis to cockroaches and terrorists and called for a complete wipeout of the country from the world map.

In response to Ranaut’s anti-Pakistan comments, which read, “Bloody cockroaches creepy, nasty nation full of terrorists. should be wiped out from the world map only,” the Pakistani celebrity wrote, “Tujhey bilkul sahi laat maari hai Hrithik ne aur kaam waam tere paas hai nahi chipkali kahin ki. Pakistan se tou tujhey gaalian parti hi hain, India bhi sahi tujhey side pe rakhta hai(Hrithik [Roshan] was right with what he did to you. You are anyway out of work, and while you get bashed by Pakistanis, Indians don’t like you much either).”

The ‘Do Bol’ actor further labelled Ranaut ‘Chipkali(lizard)’ and reminded her of Pakistan’s armed forces’ response to India’s unprovoked aggression, Operation Bunyan Um Marsoos, launched in the early hours of Saturday.