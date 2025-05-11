Shia LaBeouf shares two cents over Timothée Chalamet’s Screen Actors Guild Awards speech

Shia LaBeouf has shared two cents over Timothée Chalamet’s Screen Actor Guild acceptance speech. On February 23, while receiving the male leading award for his role as Bob Dylan in the biographical movie A Complete Unknown, Chalamet said in his speech that he wanted to be one of the greats,like Viola Davis, Marlon Brando, Daniel Day-Lewis and Michael Phelps.

Recently, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, LaBeouf candidly responded to Dune actor’s SAG acceptance speech. “I hear Timothée Chalamet get up and he says something like, ‘I want to be great,'” he said. “I so know the feeling. On him, it’s cute. On me, it wasn’t cute. You know what I’m saying?” Moreover, the Transformer actor shared his personal commitment to acting, “Man, I’ve been searching for a long time, I’m really like a pure actor. When I was young, I didn’t think that I required much help to do what I do.”

“I was completely narcissistic and fearful and had a lack of trust. I’ve been under the tutelage of a lot of dudes who tried to mentor me, but I just didn’t trust them, or didn’t like what they made or whatever,” Shia LaBeouf concluded.