Sonakshi Sinha slams Indian media for sensationalising Indo-Pak tensions

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has publicly condemned Indian television news channels for their sensationalist reporting on the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions.

In a strongly worded Instagram post, the actress accused mainstream media outlets of prioritizing theatrics over truth during coverage of sensitive military matters. “Our television news channels are a joke,” she wrote. “I’m sick of these exaggeration-at-a-million-milliseconds visuals and effects, the screams and shouting! What are you people doing? Just report truth as it comes.”

Her remarks targeted the dramatized visuals, explosive sound effects, and emotionally charged narratives often used during coverage of military operations and geopolitical tensions. She argued that such portrayals create unnecessary panic and misinformation among the public.

Sonakshi further encouraged her followers to avoid consuming what she called “crap as news” and instead rely on trustworthy sources for credible information.

“Stop sensationalizing WAR and creating panic among people who are already scared. For God’s sake, have a proper news source and stick to that,” she added. Her criticism comes in the wake of a fresh advisory issued by India’s Ministry of Defence to media houses and digital platforms. The ministry warned against real-time broadcasts of military operations, troop movements and strategic decisions, citing risks to national security and operational secrecy. Officials noted that adversaries could easily exploit unverified reports aired by Indian media.

As the region continues to face heightened tensions, Sonakshi’s call for responsible journalism is being widely shared and discussed across social media platforms.