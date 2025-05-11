Chinese artists mock India after Pakistan Air Force downs Rafale jets

Chinese influencers mocking India after reports that the Pakistan Air Force shot down Indian Rafale fighter jets.

A video going viral across social media platforms shows Chinese influencers dressed in turbans symbolizing Indian citizens, with toy airplanes attached to their headgear. In the video, the influencers sing in Chinese, ridiculing the downed Rafale jets.

The video has spread rapidly online, prompting numerous reactions from Pakistani social media users. One user named Sahrish Mann commented, “The Chinese are mocking India over the destruction of the Rafale even more than we are.”

Farhan Virk wrote, “For the first time in world history, a country has shot down both French Rafales and Israeli drones. This is a huge victory for the Pakistan and China-made J-10C.” He added, “China is also celebrating because now the J-10C’s dominance has been established worldwide.”

Another user, Iram Shahzadi, commented, “The way the Chinese have trolled the Rafale’s destruction is unmatched by anyone else.”

According to reports, India recently targeted five locations in Pakistan with missiles. In response, Pakistani Air Force reportedly shot down five Indian aircraft, including three Rafale fighter jets-a claim that was confirmed by the Pakistani military spokesperson.