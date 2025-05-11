Malala under fire in Pakistan over ‘diplomatic’ war statement

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has come under heavy criticism from Pakistani social media users following her diplomatic remarks on the ongoing tensions between Pakistan and India.

Her comments, which called for peace and international mediation without directly naming India, have angered many who feel she failed to take a strong stance in support of Pakistan.

In a video message, Malala expressed condolences for the victims on both sides of the border, saying, “I want to share my condolences with the families of those who lost their lives from both countries. I am deeply devastated by the deaths of civilians. I condemn the loss of innocent lives and want to highlight that extremism is the common enemy of both nations. I urge international mediators to step forward and help promote peace between Pakistan and India.”

While her statement called for peace and denounced violence, many Pakistanis found her tone overly neutral and lacking in patriotism. Social media users flooded platforms with criticism, accusing her of playing it safe to maintain her international image.

“Does anyone really care about your condemnation? Absolutely not,” one user posted. Another wrote, “Really Malala? You’re that scared to name India?” Some questioned her loyalty, saying, “Where is your patriotism? At least stand with the truth.”

Others accused her of being disconnected from her roots. “She sounds like a spokesperson for a European agency,” one netizen remarked. Another comment read, “At least once, she should sound like a Pakistani.”