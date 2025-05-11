Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial — prosecutors unable to contact key witness

As the trial for Sean “Diddy” Combs begins, prosecutors are having trouble contacting one alleged victim. The trial for the disgraced media mogul entered its early stages on May 5, with jury selection happening over the following days. According to NBC News, lead prosecutor Maurene Comey told US District Judge Arun Subramanian the prosecution had been unable to contact a witness identified as “Victim-3” in the indictment. According to the outlet, while prosecutors claim the unnamed woman-who reportedly previously said she’d wanted to use her real name while testifying, despite the option to use a pseudonym-has “very personal and explosive details” about abuse she allegedly suffered under Combs. Comey told the judge, however, that the prosecution has been unable to make contact with the woman’s lawyer, and that they are unsure the woman would even show up in court even if they are able to make contact or issue a subpoena to do so. Attorney Teny Geragos, who is on the defense team for Combs, asked that her team receives an answer on Victim-3’s appearance by May 9, per NBC News. During jury selection, attorney Mark Geragos-Teny Geragos’ father who is not officially on the rapper’s defense team but is working with its jury consultant-was reprimanded by Judge Subramanian after referring to the prosecution as “a six-pack of white women” during a podcast appearance. Subramanian called the move “ridiculous,” per NBC News, adding, “I think referring to the prosecution in this case as a six-pack of white women is outrageous.