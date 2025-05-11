Pakistan Forces India To Seek Ceasefire

Pakistan’s military retaliation against India on Saturday reversed the momentum of the crisis, putting New Delhi on the back-foot, forcing the country to seek an emergency ceasefire after its early-morning strike on Pakistani airbases provoked an overwhelming response.

According to a CNN report, India launched an attack on a Pakistani airbase near Islamabad before sunrise, which forced Pakistan to launch a “relentless barrage of missiles and rockets” in response.

“Pakistan’s attack put India on the back-foot, such that it didn’t know what had happened,” Nic Robertson reported from Islamabad during this evening’s broadcast on CNN.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire” after a fourth day of strikes and counter-strikes against each other’s military installations.

Pakistan’s foreign minister also said both countries had agreed to a ceasefire “with immediate effect” and India’s foreign ministry said it would start at 5pm Indian time (1130 GMT).

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The sudden announcement came on a day when fears spiked that the countries’ nuclear arsenals might come into play as Pakistan’s military said a top military and civilian body overseeing its nuclear weapons would meet.

But Pakistan’s defence minister later said no such meeting was scheduled.

At the same time, officials from both sides showed a willingness to take a step back following the day’s exchanges, as the combined civilian death toll on the two sides rose to 66.

“Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect,” Pakistani Foreign minister Ishaq Dar posted on X. “Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty

and territorial integrity!

India’s foreign ministry said that the head of Pakistan’s military operations called his Indian counterpart on Saturday afternoon and it was agreed that both sides would stop all firing.

The two heads will speak to each other again on May 12, the ministry added.

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the nation following the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, expressing deep gratitude to the people of Pakistan, the armed forces, political leaders, and international partners who supported efforts to de-escalate tensions.

In a televised address, the prime minister confirmed that Pakistan had responded positively to ceasefire proposals “for the sake of 230 million Pakistanis,” after weeks of military escalation following the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which left 26 dead. India blamed Pakistan-based elements, an allegation categorically rejected by Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed appreciation for the role of the United States in brokering the ceasefire, personally thanking President Donald Trump “for playing a sincere and constructive role.” He also acknowledged the contributions of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, Kuwait, the United Kingdom, the United Nations Secretary-General, and “other allied countries” involved in the diplomatic effort.

“My brother Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, my brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, my dear brother Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, and my nice brother President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an-all offered us strength and confidence in a difficult hour. I am grateful from the depth of my heart,” the prime minister said.

He gave special mention to China’s support, thanking President Xi Jinping, his government, and the Chinese people. “China has stood by Pakistan without concern for loss or gain. They have been our true friends for 78 years, and we will always remember this support,” he added.

The prime minister paid tribute to the armed forces and saluted the mothers of martyred soldiers, stating, “Their sacrifices will never be forgotten.” He also extended thanks to political allies and opposition parties for standing united, including party chief Nawaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari, whose advice, he noted, had been “invaluable.”

He acknowledged the role of Pakistani citizens, particularly social media users, for countering misinformation and upholding national unity online. “Our people stood firm in the face of disinformation. I thank every user who became a digital soldier for the truth.”

PM Shehbaz said that as a responsible state, Pakistan has given a positive response to a ceasefire in the interest of regional peace and for the sake of the lives of the tens of millions of its denizens.

“We fully believe that the path of peaceful negotiations in line with principles of justice will be adopted to solve the distribution of water resources and all issues, including Jammu and Kashmir.”

Looking ahead, the premier voiced confidence in national resolve: “I am sure our political parties and civil-military leadership will continue working for the sake of Pakistan. We will not rest until we have regained our rightful place in the world.”

He urged unity, hard work, and renewed national ambition. “Let us work so hard that the world is left amazed-just as they are now at the courage of our armed forces.”

“Pak Fauj Zindabad, Pakistan Zindabad,” he concluded.

Hundreds of people came on the roads on Saturday following the ceasefire between Pakistan and India to show solidarity with the armed forces.

The people celebrated befitting response given to Indian aggression on the wee hours on Saturday.

In Gujranwala, a ‘Victory Rally’ was organized, where participants enthusiastically waved the national flag and chanted slogans in favour of Pak Army.

The people said that the Pakistan Army had made the whole nation proud and vowed to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the armed forces until the last drop of their blood.

“It is not just the defeat of India. We bravely destroyed the modern technologies of France, Israel and Russia,” they said.

Meanwhile, the people showered flower petals on Pakistan Army tanks and personnel returning from the border area. Holding national flags, the public raised pro-army slogans and adorned soldiers with flowers.

Bouquets were also presented to the soldiers as a gesture of appreciation.

Moreover, celebrations were also held in front of Quetta Press Club to mark Pakistan’s victory against India.

Citizens paid tribute to the armed forces, saying that Pakistan’s military had crushed India’s arrogance.