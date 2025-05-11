Global powers welcome India-Pakistan ceasefire deal

Saudi Arabia and other regional powers have welcomed the agreement between India and Pakistan on an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire after several days of deadly military exchanges, an accord announced by US President Donald Trump.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Aljubeir, expressed support for the ceasefire during a call with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, according to a statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Office.

Aljubeir welcomed the understanding between New Delhi and Islamabad, while Dar thanked Saudi Arabia for its “positive and constructive role in promoting peace and security in South Asia.”

Turkiye also welcomed the ceasefire, urging both sides to use the opportunity to initiate direct dialogue. “We call on the parties to make maximum use of the opportunity provided by the ceasefire to establish a direct and healthy dialogue,” the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

It noted the need for long-term mechanisms, including in counter-terrorism, to prevent future escalations and ensure stability in South Asia. Ankara also acknowledged the role of the United States and other countries in facilitating the agreement.

Iran joined in voicing support for the ceasefire, calling it an “opportunity” to further reduce tensions. Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran hoped both countries would seize the moment to work toward lasting peace.

The ceasefire was announced after intensive diplomatic engagement, with US President Donald Trump confirming the breakthrough following overnight mediation efforts. “India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social, praising both countries for their cooperation.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also welcomed the development, calling it a “positive step” that should lead to a broader resolution of longstanding disputes.

Separately, US Vice President JD Vance thanked the leaders of India and Pakistan for agreeing to the ceasefire and praised President Donald Trump’s team for their diplomatic efforts.

‘Great work from the President’s team, especially Secretary Rubio,’ Vance posted on X. ‘And my gratitude to the leaders of India and Pakistan for their hard work and willingness to engage in this ceasefire.’

Germany welcomed as a first step the full and immediate ceasefire agreed to by India and Pakistan after days of deadly attacks.

“The ceasefire agreed between #India and #Pakistan is a first, important step out of the escalation spiral. Dialogue is key,” the German foreign office said in a post on the X social media.

Bangladesh Interim leader Muhammad Yunus, said: “I most sincerely commend Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of India and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan for agreeing to a ceasefire with immediate effect and to engage in talks. Bangladesh will continue to support our two neighbours to resolve differences through diplomacy.”

“The announced ceasefire between India and Pakistan is a vital step toward de-escalation. All efforts must be made to ensure it is respected. The EU remains committed to peace, stability, and counter-terrorism in the region,” said EU Foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

British Foreign Minister David Lammy said, “Today’s ceasefire between India and Pakistan is hugely welcome. I urge both parties to sustain this. De-escalation is in everybody’s interest.”

“I am pleased to see that ceasefire has been agreed upon. I pray that both countries will work to resolve issues that date back to 1947 through dialogue and peaceful means,” said Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini.

Deputy Prime Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar also received a phone call from Egypt’s Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty who welcomed the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India.

The DPM reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to promoting regional peace and security, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Separately, the deputy prime minister/foreign minister spoke with Foreign Minister of Greece Giorgos Gerapetritis who also welcomed the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace and security in the region and beyond.

Both sides agreed to remain in close contact and to work together in multilateral fora as non-permanent members of the UNSC.

The confrontation, which erupted on the night of May 6-7, quickly spiraled into the most serious military standoff between the nuclear-armed neighbors in decades, involving drone incursions, missile strikes, and retaliatory operations across the Line of Control (LoC).

Officials in both countries have confirmed the ceasefire. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reiterated Islamabad’s commitment to peace while affirming its readiness to defend its sovereignty. Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said the two countries had reached an understanding to halt military operations and firing.

The United States has indicated that talks will soon follow, addressing broader bilateral and regional concerns.