International treaties must be respected, Bilawal tells India

If India continues to violate international agreements, how can there be any trust in future negotiations, asked Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a sharp response following the recent ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, which came after the Pakistan Army’s ‘Bunyan Um Marsoos’ operation.

Bilawal’s remarks came in reaction to what he described as India’s deliberate breach of the Indus Waters Treaty. He warned that international treaties must be respected, and if India continues to disregard them, meaningful diplomacy would become impossible.

The PPP chairman praised the Pakistan Air Force for its role in the conflict, stating, “The Pakistan Air Force has made history by downing five Indian jets, including aircraft that had never been brought down before.”

He called the achievement a major milestone and a symbol of Pakistan’s growing military capabilities.

Bilawal Bhutto also saluted the Pakistan Army for its bravery and sacrifice, adding, “Our armed forces can give a crushing response, and they have proven it once again.”

He revealed that Pakistan waited for three days before launching a measured retaliatory strike. “After our response, India was ready for talks within 24 hours,” he claimed.

He congratulated the people of Pakistan for their resilience. “The nation stood firm against Indian aggression, i salute them all,” he said. He also stated that over 100 Indian drone attacks were successfully countered by Pakistan.

Speaking on the moral implications of India’s military actions, Bilawal Bhutto condemned the targeting of innocent civilians, including women and children.

“India did not name a single terrorist. They even labelled a funeral prayer leader a terrorist that’s how blind their Islamophobia has become,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto concluded by calling the ceasefire a victory for Pakistan and its people, expressing hope that the renewed talks would lead to lasting peace and prosperity for both countries.