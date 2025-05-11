Pakistan’s airspace ‘fully restored’ for all types of flights: PAA

Pakistan’s airspace has been fully restored for all types of flights, a Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) spokesperson said on Saturday.

This development comes after United States President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire after Islamabad’s offensive against New Delhi earlier today.

All airports in the country are available for normal flight operations, the airport authority spokesperson said.

He also said that passengers were requested to contact the relevant airline for the latest schedule of their flights.

The restoration of Pakistan’s airspace comes hours after its closure was extended till 12pm tomorrow, May 11, for all types of flights, earlier.

The authority said that the airspace had been previously closed amid tensions between Pakistan and India at the Line of Control (LoC).

In the wee hours of Saturday, India had fired missiles at three air bases inside Pakistan, however, all assets of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) remained safe, a military spokesperson said.

Director General Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry at a press conference confirmed that India fired the air-to-ground missiles at the Nur Khan base (Rawalpindi), Murid base (Chakwal) and Shorkot air base.

Later, Pakistan launched Operation ‘Bunyan-um-Marsoos’, targeting multiple Indian military installations. In the wake of the escalation, global powers intensified diplomatic efforts, ultimately leading to a mutually agreed ceasefire.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed a US-backed ceasefire and said that both sides agreed to halt hostilities starting 4:30pm.

Dar, a seasoned politician, said Pakistan had always been open to a ceasefire but made it clear that any future aggression by India would be met with a firm response.

He extended gratitude to all countries that played a role in brokering the ceasefire, especially acknowledging efforts by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Dar added that diplomatic efforts had been ongoing throughout the day, which eventually led to the agreement today morning. “Pakistan has always worked for regional peace without compromising its sovereignty,” he remarked.

On the Indian side, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also confirmed the ceasefire, reported Indian media. He said all military actions would be suspended and that Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both sides would hold talks on May 12.